Top Agriculture Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 26th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Apollo Global Management, Deere & Company, Norfolk Southern, Chubb, Steel Dynamics, and Berry Global Group are the seven Agriculture stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Agriculture stocks refer to shares of companies engaged in activities related to farming, including the production, processing, and distribution of agricultural products. These stocks can also represent companies involved in supplying inputs such as seed, fertilizers, and machinery, providing investors exposure to the agricultural sector and its related supply chain services. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Agriculture stocks within the last several days.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.08. The stock had a trading volume of 6,145,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,868. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $67.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13. The stock has a market cap of $54.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Shares of APO traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.02. 1,387,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,372,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $82.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.88. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49.

Deere & Company (DE)

Deere & Co. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

NYSE:DE traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $480.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,354,504. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $475.21 and a 200-day moving average of $438.25. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $340.20 and a 1 year high of $515.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $235.11. The company had a trading volume of 553,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,423. Norfolk Southern has a one year low of $206.71 and a one year high of $277.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.52.

Chubb (CB)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

CB stock traded up $4.02 on Wednesday, hitting $295.42. 424,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,501,936. Chubb has a 12-month low of $238.85 and a 12-month high of $302.05. The stock has a market cap of $118.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $277.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.25.

Steel Dynamics (STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Shares of STLD traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $128.32. 663,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,392,147. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.43.

Berry Global Group (BERY)

Berry Global Group, Inc. manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

NYSE:BERY traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.56. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $55.24 and a 1 year high of $74.24.

