Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (NYSEARCA:DVND – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This is a 3.4% increase from Touchstone Dividend Select ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DVND traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 498. Touchstone Dividend Select ETF has a one year low of $28.38 and a one year high of $32.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.82.

Touchstone Dividend Select ETF Company Profile

The Touchstone Dividend Select ETF (DVND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks current income and capital appreciation by actively selecting US large-cap companies with sustainable competitive advantages that pay reliable, growing dividends at reasonable valuations.

