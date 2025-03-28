Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSEARCA:TSEC)

Touchstone Securitized Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TSEC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of TSEC stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 35,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,269. Touchstone Securitized Income ETF has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $26.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.19.
Touchstone Securitized Income ETF Company Profile
