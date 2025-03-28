TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Short Interest Update

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 63.6% from the February 28th total of 1,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TravelSky Technology Trading Up 2.5 %

TSYHY traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $14.60. 441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321. TravelSky Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.17 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.48.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

TravelSky Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People’s Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.