Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) CEO Sells $34,630.54 in Stock

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer L. Good sold 5,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $34,630.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,403,599.54. This trade represents a 2.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Trevi Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Trevi Therapeutics stock opened at $6.53 on Friday. Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.33 million, a P/E ratio of -14.84 and a beta of 0.90.

Trevi Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRVI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trevi Therapeutics from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target (up from $11.00) on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James raised Trevi Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $9.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Trevi Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trevi Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevi Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Trevi Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Trevi Therapeutics by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Trevi Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 6,119 shares during the period. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trevi Therapeutics Company Profile

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapy Haduvio for the treatment of chronic cough in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF) and refractory chronic cough (RCC) conditions targeting the central and peripheral nervous systems.

