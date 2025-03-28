Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Shares Down 7.1% – Should You Sell?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares were down 7.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 145,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 52,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

Triumph Gold Trading Down 2.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 million, a PE ratio of -11.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

