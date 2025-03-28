UBS Group Has Lowered Expectations for Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Stock Price

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by analysts at UBS Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.00% from the company’s previous close.

OXM has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Shares of Oxford Industries stock opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $942.11 million, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.88. Oxford Industries has a 12-month low of $51.55 and a 12-month high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $390.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Industries will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 580,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,738,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 24,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Oxford Industries by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 8,249 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oxford Industries by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,119,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

