UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $12.52 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,359 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $12,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Autodesk by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 157.4% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $269.81 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $195.32 and a 1-year high of $326.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.61 and a 200-day moving average of $288.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Autodesk from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $311.00 to $357.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director John T. Cahill acquired 2,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

See Also

