United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.
United Health Products Stock Performance
United Health Products stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 24,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,050. United Health Products has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.
United Health Products Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than United Health Products
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for United Health Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Health Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.