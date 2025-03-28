United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Health Products Stock Performance

United Health Products stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.24. 24,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,050. United Health Products has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11.

United Health Products Company Profile

United Health Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding.

