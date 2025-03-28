Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.55 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 245464 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Universal Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $657.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.84.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $384.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.91 million. Universal Insurance had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 4.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Universal Insurance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Universal Insurance’s payout ratio is currently 32.16%.

In other Universal Insurance news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $1,025,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 985,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,208,913.20. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $1,908,700. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Insurance by 55.6% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Universal Insurance during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Universal Insurance by 45,981.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,058 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Insurance during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

