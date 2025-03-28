Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Lowered by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,625 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,071.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $380.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $321.29 and a 12 month high of $429.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $405.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.77. The stock has a market cap of $377.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Growth ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

