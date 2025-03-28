VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a decline of 74.9% from the February 28th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

VAT Group Price Performance

Shares of VAT Group stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,343. VAT Group has a 1 year low of $35.28 and a 1 year high of $59.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of VAT Group in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves, multi-valve units, vacuum modules, and edge-welded metal bellows in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Valves and Global Service.

Featured Articles

