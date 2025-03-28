Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF) Short Interest Up 150.0% in March

Vicat S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDCVF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
Vicat Price Performance
SDCVF stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Vicat has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $55.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.
Vicat Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vicat
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Penny Stock SurgePays Rises 70%: 1 Reason to Buy, 5 to Sell
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks Pouring Out Profits
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- CarMax and Carvana: Steering the Used Car Market
Receive News & Ratings for Vicat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.