Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Issues Earnings Results

Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.60 ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Virgin Wines UK had a return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 2.34%.

Virgin Wines UK Stock Up 0.4 %

LON VINO traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 48.20 ($0.62). 2,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,174. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.72, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.80. Virgin Wines UK has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a one year high of GBX 50 ($0.65). The company has a market capitalization of £27.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.18.

About Virgin Wines UK

Virgin Wines is one of the UK’s largest direct-to-consumer online wine retailers. It is an award-winning business which has a reputation for supplying and curating high quality products, excellent levels of customer service and innovative ways of retailing.

The Company, which is headquartered in Norwich, UK, was established in 2000 by the Virgin Group and was subsequently acquired by Direct Wines in 2005 before being bought out by the Virgin Wines management team, led by CEO Jay Wright and CFO Graeme Weir, in 2013.

