Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 20,576 ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CLPT. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Conway Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 19,725 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 141,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $871,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at $366,000. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLPT. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ClearPoint Neuro stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market cap of $343.19 million, a PE ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.06.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 62.10% and a negative net margin of 59.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

About ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

