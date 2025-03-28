Virtu Financial LLC Invests $309,000 in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 27,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEA. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 29.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Shares of DEA stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.69 and a beta of 0.73. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $78.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.49 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.34% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.89%.

About Easterly Government Properties

(Free Report)

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.