Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefónica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Telefónica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Telefónica Price Performance

Shares of TEF stock opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Telefónica, S.A. has a one year low of $3.89 and a one year high of $4.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 0.62.

Telefónica Company Profile

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company offers mobile and related services and products, such as mobile voice, value added, mobile data and internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

