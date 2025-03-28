Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV) Short Interest Update

Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 595,800 shares, a growth of 485.8% from the February 28th total of 101,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 25.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Visionary Stock Performance

Shares of GV stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $3.22. 291,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,045,568. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20. Visionary has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visionary Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:GV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.33% of Visionary as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Visionary

Visionary Holdings Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

