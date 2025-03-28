Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Insider Sells £13,247.62 in Stock

Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY – Get Free Report) insider Tim Lawlor sold 2,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.68), for a total transaction of £13,247.62 ($17,151.24).

Tim Lawlor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Tim Lawlor acquired 24 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 613 ($7.94) per share, with a total value of £147.12 ($190.47).

On Thursday, January 16th, Tim Lawlor purchased 26 shares of Vistry Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 590 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £153.40 ($198.60).

LON:VTY traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 584 ($7.56). 4,150,620 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,229,163. The stock has a market cap of £1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.14. Vistry Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 511 ($6.62) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,436 ($18.59). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 607.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 769.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vistry Group ( LON:VTY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 55.90 ($0.72) EPS for the quarter. Vistry Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 7.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vistry Group PLC will post 108.4606345 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VTY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vistry Group from GBX 830 ($10.75) to GBX 690 ($8.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 750 ($9.71) to GBX 650 ($8.42) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 475 ($6.15) to GBX 500 ($6.47) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday.

Vistry Group is one of the UK’s leading homebuilders with a top tier housebuilder and leading Partnerships business. Our purpose is to develop sustainable new homes and communities across all sectors of the housing market through our leading brands, Bovis Homes, Linden Homes, Vistry Partnerships and Drew Smith.

Our housebuilding division operates across 13 business units, each with a regional office, which are developing hundreds of sites across England.

