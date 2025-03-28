Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Vivic Corp. (OTCMKTS:VIVC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 261.5% from the February 28th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Vivic Stock Performance

Shares of Vivic stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, reaching $0.36. 5,909 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,751. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.09. Vivic has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $5.85.

About Vivic

Vivic Corp. engages in the construction of marinas and yachts under Monte Fino brand in the mainland China. It operates Joy Wave, an online platform that offers yacht rental and leisure services; development of energy-saving yacht engines; and provision of tourism consultancy services, as well as yacht services.

