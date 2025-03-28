VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Stock Price Down 37.5% – What’s Next?

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 37.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 1,845,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 808% from the average session volume of 203,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The company has a market cap of C$4.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.
VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.
