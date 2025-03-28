Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Purchased by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,293,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,836,000 after purchasing an additional 174,121 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,313,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,055,000 after buying an additional 30,890 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,698,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,200,000 after buying an additional 65,795 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,332,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,846,000 after buying an additional 29,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 35.3% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,678,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,777,000 after acquiring an additional 699,012 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.1 %

WCN opened at $193.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a PE ratio of 81.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $186.85 and its 200-day moving average is $182.86. Waste Connections, Inc. has a one year low of $160.34 and a one year high of $194.83.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.04). Waste Connections had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 6.92%. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday, February 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waste Connections from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $192.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.43.

Waste Connections Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

