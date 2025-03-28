West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in West Fraser Timber by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on WFG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on West Fraser Timber from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Shares of WFG stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $73.91 and a 1 year high of $102.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of -367.02 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.85.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.63. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. Equities research analysts predict that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Fraser Timber Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently -609.52%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

