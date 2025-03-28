Wheaton Precious Metals (LON:WPM) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (LON:WPM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 5,989.14 ($77.54) and last traded at GBX 5,928.61 ($76.76), with a volume of 3003 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,890 ($76.26).
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($76.39) price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.22%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 43.30%.
Wheaton Precious Metals is one of the largest precious metals streaming companies in the world. The Company has entered into agreements to purchase all or a portion of the precious metals or cobalt production from high-quality mines for an upfront payment and an additional payment upon delivery of the metal.
