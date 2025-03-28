WINTON GROUP Ltd Buys New Stake in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,092,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 223.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,112.52. This represents a 42.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Industries Price Performance

NYSE:OXM opened at $62.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. The firm has a market cap of $984.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.44 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $54.02 and a one year high of $113.88.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The textile maker reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $390.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.94 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. Oxford Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on Oxford Industries from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Oxford Industries Profile

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

