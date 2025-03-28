WINTON GROUP Ltd Makes New $1.36 Million Investment in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 64,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTM. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Amentum by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 43,829 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amentum in the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amentum by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,542,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,173 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Amentum by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Amentum by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 287,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after buying an additional 43,597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Amentum in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amentum in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Amentum to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Amentum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMTM opened at $18.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.95 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

Amentum (NYSE:AMTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amentum Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.81 per share, with a total value of $2,081,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 620,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,920,783.33. This trade represents a 19.20 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara Loughran purchased 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $97,658.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,658. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 18.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

