WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 229,317 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 85.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 229,317 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXEL. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Exelixis by 62.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXEL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Exelixis from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.59.

Exelixis Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.14 and a 12-month high of $40.02.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 23.52%. Sell-side analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelixis

In related news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 8,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total transaction of $331,430.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,479,669. This represents a 2.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $388,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 341,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,231,886.40. This trade represents a 2.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,343 shares of company stock worth $5,177,234. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

Featured Articles

