WINTON GROUP Ltd Takes $3.81 Million Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 244,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the period. Amundi raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 116,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Steven K. Wilson sold 6,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $87,935.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,706.68. This trade represents a 3.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher M. Miller purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,800. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,050 and sold 17,756 shares valued at $216,892. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.25.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of GO stock opened at $12.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.46. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.26.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

