WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW) Short Interest Update

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPSW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 196.5% from the February 28th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 179,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
WM Technology Trading Down 7.7 %
NASDAQ MAPSW traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.03. 349,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,223. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. WM Technology has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.10.
