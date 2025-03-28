X Square Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,605 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. MicroStrategy makes up about 1.6% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MSTR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 990.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,766,283 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $465,573,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512,645 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter valued at about $523,981,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 639,707 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $107,855,000 after purchasing an additional 579,994 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its stake in MicroStrategy by 262.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 570,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,146,000 after purchasing an additional 413,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the fourth quarter worth about $81,783,000. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on MicroStrategy from $515.00 to $421.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 1.4 %

MSTR opened at $324.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.62 and a beta of 3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $315.78 and its 200 day moving average is $292.60. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $543.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MicroStrategy news, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.27, for a total value of $158,378.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,952.35. The trade was a 5.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,669,423. This trade represents a 75.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $680,000 and have sold 22,998 shares valued at $7,671,926. 9.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MicroStrategy Profile

(Free Report)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.