Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Shares Up 18.5% – Should You Buy?

Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) was up 18.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 167,900 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 40,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Ximen Mining Trading Up 18.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -26.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of C$9.16 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.10.

About Ximen Mining

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

