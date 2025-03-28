Xinyi Glass (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Trading Up 6.9% – Should You Buy?

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 16,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 342% from the average session volume of 3,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup lowered Xinyi Glass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Xinyi Glass Stock Performance

About Xinyi Glass

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

