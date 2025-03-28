Xponance Inc. Grows Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Stride were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stride during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stride by 372.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Stride by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stride in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 27.7% in the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LRN opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.46. Stride, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.17 and a 52-week high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 6.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stride ( NYSE:LRN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 12.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Stride, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LRN shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Stride from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Stride from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Stride in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

