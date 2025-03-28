Xponance Inc. Has $316,000 Holdings in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Franklin Electric by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,004,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 811,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,098,000 after purchasing an additional 143,917 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 503,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,093,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 415,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after purchasing an additional 28,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Franklin Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,208,000 after purchasing an additional 53,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 0.8 %

FELE opened at $97.20 on Friday. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.67 and a fifty-two week high of $111.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $100.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.74.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

Franklin Electric ( NASDAQ:FELE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $485.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $465.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.14, for a total transaction of $99,117.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at $794,281.14. This represents a 11.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

