Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of SkyWest by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in SkyWest by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in SkyWest by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $951,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SkyWest by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SkyWest news, VP Greg Wooley sold 14,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $1,537,842.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 68,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,267,563.01. This trade represents a 17.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $681,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,882,359.19. The trade was a 3.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SkyWest Stock Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $90.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.08 and its 200-day moving average is $100.18. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.61 and a 12-month high of $135.57.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.59. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 14.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SKYW

SkyWest Company Profile

(Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.