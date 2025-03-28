York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Trading Up 3.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) shot up 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.74 and last traded at $34.85. 20,322 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 55,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.79.

York Water Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $499.01 million, a PE ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.53.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. York Water had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 9.44%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The York Water Company will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

York Water Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.2192 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. York Water’s payout ratio is currently 61.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of York Water by 2.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of York Water during the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of York Water by 79.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of York Water by 7.0% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 10,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in York Water by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 473,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 40,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems; ten wastewater collection and treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. The company also operates a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns satellite groundwater systems in York, Adams, and Lancaster Counties, as well as two impounding dams on primary system located in York and Springfield Townships.

Further Reading

