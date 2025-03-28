Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of Boeing Q1 Earnings

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Boeing in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aircraft producer will earn $1.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.27. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is ($2.58) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($5.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($4.30). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Boeing from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Melius upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Boeing from $208.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Boeing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.68.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $179.18 on Friday. Boeing has a 1 year low of $137.03 and a 1 year high of $196.95. The company has a market cap of $134.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $164.10.

In related news, EVP Uma M. Amuluru sold 3,159 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.69, for a total transaction of $570,799.71. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,596.97. This trade represents a 14.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 64,442,717 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,406,361,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641,715 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,171,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,677,170,000 after buying an additional 3,452,075 shares in the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at about $568,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,889,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $393,736,000. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

