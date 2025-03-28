Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for FANG Q3 Earnings

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Diamondback Energy in a report released on Tuesday, March 25th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $3.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.55. The consensus estimate for Diamondback Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q1 2026 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.69 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $14.60 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $14.93 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 33.64% and a return on equity of 13.68%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FANG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $252.00 to $232.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.33.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $160.23 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.88. The stock has a market cap of $46.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.45. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $137.09 and a fifty-two week high of $214.50.

Institutional Trading of Diamondback Energy

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 191 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 940.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In related news, Director Frank D. Tsuru bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.51 per share, with a total value of $313,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. This represents a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.32%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

