11,720 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,135,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of WealthTrak Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atmos Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG opened at $100.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $94.82 and a one year high of $108.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

