1,658 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by WealthTrak Capital Management LLC

WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $169.12 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.76 and a twelve month high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $795.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $209.48 and its 200-day moving average is $195.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. The trade was a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Check Kian Low sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.35, for a total transaction of $11,296,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 113,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,606,317.50. This represents a 29.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 785,976 shares of company stock valued at $147,912,102. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.