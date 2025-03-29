2,356 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,621,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,541,000 after buying an additional 858,400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 680,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,141,000 after buying an additional 260,624 shares during the period. SK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at $22,253,000. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 116.4% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 260,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,151,000 after acquiring an additional 140,113 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MOAT opened at $87.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

