34,635 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Bought by Allianz SE

Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 34,635 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,488,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,763,752 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,251,142,000 after buying an additional 875,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,700,427 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,767,449,000 after acquiring an additional 433,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $5,032,910,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,552,090 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,715,668,000 after purchasing an additional 125,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,554,880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,498,000 after buying an additional 599,490 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:HD opened at $357.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37. The company has a market cap of $355.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $389.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $398.60.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 61.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Home Depot from $467.00 to $437.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.85.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

