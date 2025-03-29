35,402 Shares in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 35,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,746,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter worth $74,293,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Kirby by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,086,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its position in shares of Kirby by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 25,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,394 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 71,811 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 23,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Kirby by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,054 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Kirby from $136.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Kirby from $133.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.75.

Insider Transactions at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 1,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total value of $133,866.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,697.45. The trade was a 18.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Down 2.1 %

KEX stock opened at $100.77 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $93.63 and a 12 month high of $132.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.63.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The shipping company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). Kirby had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.71%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby



Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Further Reading

