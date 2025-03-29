43,220,314 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Norges Bank

Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 43,220,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,762,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in NU by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,875,891 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NU by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,865,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,509,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NU by 104.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NU by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 21,110,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,700,000 after buying an additional 2,741,700 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in NU by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 21,044,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,026,000 after buying an additional 1,067,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

NU stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $16.15.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. NU had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.47.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

