6,557 Shares in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (BATS:DNOV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 112.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

BATS DNOV opened at $41.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.87. The company has a market cap of $310.25 million, a P/E ratio of 26.19 and a beta of 0.40. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November has a one year low of $39.56 and a one year high of $44.00.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – November (DNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

