89,520 Shares in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Acquired by New Age Alpha Advisors LLC

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,621,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $366,356,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,862,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,680,000 after acquiring an additional 218,163 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,200,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,015,000 after acquiring an additional 28,899 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,645,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,862,000 after acquiring an additional 187,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 428.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 850,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,933,000 after acquiring an additional 689,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KRC opened at $33.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 1.02. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 18.58%. Equities analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.50%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.03%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KRC. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. This represents a 24.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Angela M. Aman acquired 2,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.45 per share, with a total value of $99,153.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,153.65. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

