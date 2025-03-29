9,518 Shares in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,518 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,643 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $38.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.16. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.04 and a 12 month high of $41.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -18.60%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

