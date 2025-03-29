Ag Growth International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.
Ag Growth International Price Performance
TSE AFN traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$34.76. 158,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.46. The company has a market cap of C$664.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$31.60 and a 12 month high of C$64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.
Insider Buying and Selling at Ag Growth International
In related news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International
Ag Growth International Company Profile
Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ag Growth International
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.