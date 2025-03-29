Ag Growth International Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st.

Ag Growth International Price Performance

TSE AFN traded down C$0.30 on Friday, reaching C$34.76. 158,651 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$37.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.46. The company has a market cap of C$664.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of C$31.60 and a 12 month high of C$64.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

Get Ag Growth International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ag Growth International

In related news, Director Janet Giesselman acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$36.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$218,076.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul David Householder bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$36.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$144,040.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,000 shares of company stock worth $436,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AFN. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ag Growth International from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Ag Growth International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins reduced their price target on Ag Growth International from C$57.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells equipment for the agriculture industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Farm and Commercial segments. The company offers grain, bolted, hopper, and smooth wall bins; temporary storage; unloads and sweeps systems; water tanks; secondary containment systems; fuel tanks; and storage accessories, as well as mixed flow dryers; fans and heaters; aeration products; vents and exhausters; and stirring systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ag Growth International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ag Growth International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.