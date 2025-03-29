Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Acquired Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN). In a filing disclosed on March 27th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Align Technology stock on February 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) on 3/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/6/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/5/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 3/4/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) on 3/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/3/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) on 3/3/2025.

Align Technology Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,330,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,243. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.57 and a twelve month high of $331.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $193.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Align Technology from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Align Technology

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 10,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Align Technology by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

