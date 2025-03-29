Allianz SE Acquires Shares of 192,204 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Allianz SE bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 192,204 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $21,361,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,003,000. Maridea Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $1,142,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 41,386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 6,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $1,267,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 10th. Prescient Securities decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.64.

Walt Disney Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.02 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $177.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.96.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.